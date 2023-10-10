'Dubai is a city with a rich cultural blend': Carolina Herrera's creative director

As Carolina Herrera opens Dubai Fashion Week, the label's creative director Wes Gordon speaks about how the city is now one of the important fashion capitals in the world

By Sujata Assomull Published: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 5:37 PM

Just days after the conclusion of Paris Fashion Week, the spotlight has now shifted to Dubai Fashion Week (DFW), which is set to close this Sunday. The event boasts a calendar featuring some of the city's most renowned names, including Dima Ayad, Mrs. Keepa, and Michael Cinco.

The week commenced with a presentation by the American brand Carolina Herrera and is set to culminate with a runway show by Malaysian designer Rizman Ruziani. This not only underscores the cosmopolitan nature of the city but also highlights Dubai's growing importance in the global fashion scene. For Carolina Herrera, the Gulf region stands as their second most crucial market after the United States.

Wes Gordon has been the creative director for Carolina Herrera for a decade now and this marks his second trip to Dubai for the label. He expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We were thrilled to receive the invitation. It's a region that has always been so important to Herrera, and lately, it has become even more exciting. Dubai is a city with a rich cultural blend, and the fashion-savvy women here are truly inspiring. I'm thrilled to be here to showcase what Herrera represents today."

The Dubai Fashion Week presentation featured pieces from Herrera's recent spring/summer 2024 collection showcased in New York, along with selections from their resort collection presented in Rio de Janeiro. Additionally, a few pieces that had never been shown before were unveiled. The collection featured a curated range of items, from embroidered kaftans to sequinned cocktail dresses and midi-length floral prints, all designed to seamlessly transition from day to night.

Gordon emphasized, "I think there is a misconception that this region is only interested in evening dresses. There is nothing I dislike more than the idea of categorising clothing into day-wear and evening-wear, winter and summer, casual and formal. It's incredibly antiquated. What truly matters in this world is buying clothes that you find beautiful, especially in a region with year-round great weather."

Inspired by the label's founder, Carolina Herrera, and her heritage, the brand recently hosted its first destination show in Rio de Janeiro. Despite tropical rains causing some disruption and the audience seeking shelter in a greenhouse, the collection received positive reviews. Featuring polka dots, vibrant prints, and halter gowns, it upheld Herrera's classic style while infusing a youthful freshness.

"My greatest muse for the new direction of Herrera was Mrs. Herrera herself. She embodies confidence, glamour, empowerment — a woman who journeyed from Venezuela to New York to establish a fashion empire, photographed by the greatest artists of the 20th century, living an extraordinary life filled with celebration, joy, laughter, and beauty," says Gordon.

A selection of pieces from this collection made its way to the Dubai Fashion Week showcase, and Gordon expressed openness to hosting a full-fledged fashion show in Dubai. He noted, "I believe these elements particularly resonate with the women in Dubai and the wider region. The notion of celebrating each piece and shifting the mindset from buying for special occasions to acquiring fabulous pieces that make every occasion special."

ALSO READ: