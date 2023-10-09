From UAE designers on runway to all-new 'Mega Showroom', Dubai Fashion Week is back in full swing

Parents are not autocratic; they are by instinct overprotective, and that sometimes comes across as excessive policing. Give them the benefit of doubt
Amongst the most prominent fashion events in the region, Dubai Fashion Week (DFW), co-founded by Dubai Design District (d3) and the Arab Fashion Council, commences tonight at d3. The Guest of Honour for this season is Carolina Herrera, who will unveil their SS24 presentation featuring exclusive designs created especially for this occasion.
Tomorrow evening, the runway shows kick off with a sustainability-themed presentation by Pipatchara, renowned for their handmade macrame techniques, and the luxury ready-to-wear label Lili Blanc, based in d3.
DFW Members Weinsanto, Lama Jouni, Dima Ayad, and Mrs. Keepa will also showcase their collections during the event. All in all, more than 25 designers from 12 countries will participate in DFW over the coming week.
What's more? October 10 marks the exciting debut of the highly anticipated Mega Showroom at Dubai Fashion Week, introducing a designers' pop-up B2B experience and the innovative 'Shop the Runway' concept, open to all fashion enthusiasts. This showroom, organised by the Arab Fashion Council and managed by FLTRD, will be hosted at Building 11 in d3, operating daily from 10am to 9pm.
It will serve as a stage for designers to showcase their exceptional creations, all available for purchase. This platform is dedicated to nurturing creativity and supporting talent.
