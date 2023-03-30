Dolly Parton to co-host ACM Awards in May

Watch: Ranveer Singh dances to wife Deepika Padukone's song at Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi
The adorable video has gone viral amidst rumours of the couple calling it quits
Dolly Parton will return for a second consecutive year as host of the Academy of Country Music Awards but this year she's bringing a new plus-one to help — Garth Brooks.
The show is set for May 11 and will stream live on Amazon Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. A full rebroadcast of the ceremony and performances will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.
It’s the second consecutive year that the show will be hosted by Parton but marks the first time Brooks will take the stage to host an awards show.
“I am thrilled to return to host the ACM Awards, this time with my friend Garth,” said Parton in a statement. “While I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can’t believe we’ve never had the chance to work together.”
“Anyone with Dolly Parton makes a fantastic couple,” added Brooks.
The Hollywood star has captured audiences' attention with her compassionate performances on both small and big screens
It is unknown who Macfadyen will be playing in the upcoming Marvel film
The viewership tops the previous high for the drama about a backbiting family of media moguls
The new initiative aims to encourage giving and community building with a new virtual world on social gaming platform Roblox
The group has gained global recognition with its intricate drawings of famous people, including Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, Messi
The Bollywood actor has been photographed around Mumbai with AAP leader, who reportedly studied at the London School of Economics with Chopra
The sales of Beyonce's Ivy Park have reportedly been underperforming expectations for years