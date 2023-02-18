Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas to feature in 'Project K'; release date announced

Grateful I'm still relevant, says Karan Kundrra as he turns werewolf for new television series playing now in UAE
The makers of 'Project K' chose the occasion of 'Maha Shivratri' to announce the film's release date.
'Project K', which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, will hit the theatres on January 12,2024.
Sharing the update, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and dropped the film's poster.
"12.1.2024 #ProjectK..Happy Mahashivratri," she captioned the post.
In the poster, we can see a big hand-like structure with one finger pointing ahead. We can also see three men with their guns aiming at that hand amidst a war background.
Prabhas and Big B also shared the posters on their social media feeds.
"12-1-24 it is! #ProjectK Happy Mahashivratri," Big B wrote.
Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages – Hindi and Telugu – across various locations. The film will also mark Padukone's debut in Telugu films.
In January, the makers also revealed the first look of Deepika Padukone from the film, on her birthday. In the poster, a silhouette of a woman, resembling Padukone's could be seen.
