Partying during Covid times has its drawbacks. And Kareena Kapoor Khan has learnt it the tough way. The actress along with her close friend Amrita Arora have tested positive for Covid-19.
“Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period,” claimed her spokesperson in a media statement. “She has been careful every time she stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted Covid at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up.”
According to the spokesperson, it was a not a big party as is being reported. But one of the participants appeared unwell and was coughing and eventually passed it on to the others. “This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk,” said Kareena’s spokesperson.
Randhir Kapoor, Kareena’s father, told the media that he had offered to look after her children, Taimur and Jehangir. “Kareena is currently in home quarantine, so I told her to send the kids to my place,” he said. “But she said Taimur and Jeh can stay with her. She is fit and fine so it will be okay.”
The Mumbai civic body has sealed Kareena’s apartment in Bandra in Mumbai. According to media reports, two other Bollywood celebrities have also turned Covid positive.
