Covid-19: Delta's 'descendants' are most common variant in Mumbai

Delta, not Omicron, is reportedly the most dominant variant

Reuters file

By Web Desk Published: Fri 10 Dec 2021, 1:23 PM

Omicron cases may be spreading rapidly around the world, but recent reports from Mumbai have shown that Delta's 'descendants' are the most common Covid-causing variant.

The sequencing, which was carried out at BMC's genetic laboratory in Kasturba Hospital, detected the Delta variant in 11 per cent of the 221 Covid patients in the Indian city, according to Times of India.

Less than 1 per cent had the Omicron variant, while the remaining 89 per cent were infected with the Delta Plus variant or A.Y.x sublineages.

In the four sequencing exercises carried out since August, Delta was the most dominant variant, accounting for 70 to 80 per cent of samples.

“But now Delta derivatives appear to be more in circulation in Mumbai. The clinical symptoms of positive patients bear testimony to the fact that Delta is either getting weaker or the population has developed immunity against it,” BMC additional commissioner Suresh Kakani was quoted as saying.

Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the state’s Covid-19 task force, also said that the proportion of Delta derivatives have been "increasing steadily".

However, none of the 221 patients died and most of the hospitalised patients only experienced mild symptoms.