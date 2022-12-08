Christmas 2022: Top festive markets to visit in the UAE

With Christmas around the corner, here are top spots to visit to get all the festive vibes

Published: Thu 8 Dec 2022

Here's a list of Christmas markets where visitors can kickstart their festival celebrations, indulge in delicious treats, and enjoy fun-filled activities with friends and families.

Winter Garden at Habtoor Palace

Habtoor Palace's annual Winter Garden will be the perfect place to kickstart your Christmas celebrations. The venue features pop-up shops and many activities for visitors to enjoy with their friends and families. The dining options at the venue will also keep you satiated as well as entertained during your visit. And, you can also bring your pets! Winter Garden is running till December 31, from 4pm to midnight.

Winter City at Expo 2020

Expo City's Mobility District, water feature, and the Al Wasl Plaza is set to transform into a magical winter wonderland for the Christmas month. The venue will feature traditional Christmas markets, pine trees, decorations, a letter-to-Santa station as well as fun-filled activities for families. Winter City will open Friday, December 9 and run till January 8, 2023.

Ski Dubai

Get all Christmassy this December at Dubai's snowy destination Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates. Experience a winter wonderland inside the popular venue from December 1 to 25. Visitors can say hello to Santa in his grotto, enjoy a free hot chocolate on the snowy slopes, and watch films at the snow cinema. From 12pm till 9pm.

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market will mark its return this month on December 15. The 15-day market will feature various shopping venues and entertainment including live bands. Visitors can also indulge in traditional festive food, enjoy a train ride, and other fun-filled activities. Entry is free for all visitors.

Winterfest by McGettigan's

The new Winterfest by McGettigan's has taken over the Dubai Media City amphitheatre alongside the popular World Cup fanzone. Winterfest features festive market stalls, food, and several fun-filled activities for kids, including snowball fights and a place to meet Santa. Tickets starting from Dh50 are redeemable on activities and F&B. A special Festive Family Fun Day will be held on Sunday, December 11. Open from 12pm till 10pm. For more information, visit mcgettigans.com.