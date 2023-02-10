Celebrate Valentine's Day in the UAE

Check out the best offers around town to ring in the most romantic day of the year

Published: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 6:32 PM

Looking to spend extra for your special someone, or trying to get over them? We've compiled a list of offers for all kinds of V-day celebrations for couples and singles in the country.

GO BIG OR GO HOME

Ossiano, Atlantis The Palm

Michelin-star restaurant Ossiano has partnered with Tiffany & Co and is inviting couples to enjoy a night of romance and charm. The venue is offering a one-of-a-kind dining experience featuring a 10-wave set menu created by Chef Gregoire Berger and free-flowing bubbly with a stunning view of the Ambassador Lagoon. The premium package with Tiffany & Co. features mouth-watering dishes, drinks, a premium seat, and a special gift for the ladies at the end of the meal. Packages start from Dh5,000 per couple. Tiffany & Co package is priced at Dh27,500 per couple. Tuesday, February 14. For reservations, call +971 442 62626.

Bull and Bear, Waldorf Astoria

If food is your love language, then indulge in this Valentine’s celebration. Inspired by the original once located in the Waldorf Astoria New York, the Bull & Bear in DIFC has created a stellar offer for couples to enjoy till February 14. Couples can indulge in a five-course dinner and grape pairing, priced at Dh1,200 for two. For reservations, call 04 515 9888.

Pierchic

Multi-award-winning restaurant, Pierchic, located at the end of the private pier in Jumeirah Al Qasr is transporting love birds to a romantic paradise this Valentine's Day. The fine-dining restaurant has partnered with renowned luxury florist Forever Rose London for the ultimate dining experience. Couples can indulge in a carefully crafted five-course menu curated by celebrated Chef Beatrice Segoni, featuring authentic Italian flavours as well as a special edition rose dessert. Pair the experience with romantic live jazz music and mesmerising views of the Burj Al Arab. Dh8,000 per couple, inclusive of one bottle of Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque Rosé and Beluga Caviar, followed by five-course set menu at Pierchic. For reservations, call 800 323232.

Love in the air, literally

Spoil your loved one with an unforgettable sunrise hot air balloon experience followed by a romantic picnic in your very own private cabana next to a serene and luxurious desert oasis. Couples will be picked up from the city by a private and dedicated Conservation Guide in a private vehicle. Once in the desert, the skies light up in love with a Valentine-themed drone show followed by the flames of the balloons being inflated. Float 4000ft in the sky while marvelling at a sunrise. Dh1,950 per person, Dh3,900 per couple, available till February 14. Visit balloon-adventures.com for bookings or more information.

Burj Al Arab

Celebrate the romantic day of the year inside Burj Al Arab with its exquisite range of Valentine's Day offers. Couples can experience breath-taking views as well as countless ‘wow’ moments to cherish forever, and unique learning opportunities as they experience a guided-tour of the landmark paired with several romantic packages as add-ons. Packages start from Dh998 per couple, inclusive of a 90- minute Inside Burj Al Arab tour, a glass of grape and one signature cocktail per person at Uma Lounge, gifted red rose on arrival, and a chocolate covered strawberry gift box. Another package priced at Dh9,600 per couple, adds a moon light swim and massage to the offer. Book your tickets online at insideburjalarab.com.

Vaga, The Wharf (Bluwaters Island)

Here's a Valentine's Day offer you won't see coming, a premium blindfolded dining experience in Dubai. Dining in the dark, a one-of-a-kind gastronomical experience will be hosted at VAGA in The Wharf on Bluewaters Island, every Tuesday throughout February, from 7pm till 9.15pm. Couples can indulge in a mouthwatering three-course gourmet meal served in complete darkness while being blindfolded. Tickets are now available to book, with prices ranging from Dh320 to Dh360. For more information or bookings, visit feverup.com.

REEL ROMANCE

Reel Cinemas

This Valentine's Day, Reel Cinemas has come up with the ultimate package for love birds who are looking to propose to their significant other. Become the star of your own movie; visitors can get a chance to play their own video proposal on screen with flowers and a photoshoot to follow once the proposal is accepted! The package is priced at Dh499. For proposal bookings, email tickets@reelcinemas.com at least 48 hours before the date of the proposal.

Vox Cinemas

Looking for a romantic in-cinema dinner for two, or a special day out with your gal pals? Head to Vox Cinemas to experience their love-filled Valentine's Day packages. Visitors can watch some of the best timeless romantic blockbusters including Titanic and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, as well as an Arabic love story about a woman and her two loves, Ana Le Habibi. Theatre and Gold Valentine's Packages are also available starting from Dh160 featuring a specially curated 3-course meal, but not inclusive of a movie ticket. For bookings and reservations, visit voxcinemas.com.

SINGLES UNITE HERE!

A game of darts with a twist

Gear up for a no-frills evening of good food, bubbly and a romantic (or not) game of darts. Visitors can enjoy a 2 or 3-course meal, a bottle of sparkling, and a 1-hour complimentary game of darts, also available with a twist. Those having a hard time getting over their ex, try throwing darts at their picture. Send the venue a picture of your ex and have it printed and put out on the dartboard for you to aim at all night! Packages start from Dh299. Book your slot by sending a DM to @bedrockdxb on Instagram.

Swap an old picture of your ex for a burger

Now here's an offer singles cannot refuse. Dig up old snaps with your former lover(s) and head to House of Slaw. The burger-joint is offering a free classic cheeseburger in exchange for one of those snaps. The offer is valid on a first-come-first-serve basis for the first 50 customers in each of the SLAW branches, Hessa Street & Jumeirah. Tuesday, February 14, from 11am to 5pm.

THE ART OF HEARTS

Oh Fudge!

It doesn't matter if you're single or in a relationship, you don't need a reason to enjoy brownies. Oh Fudge! and Deliveroo have launched the limited-edition Self-Love Box featuring delicious brownies, each expressing a different affirmation. Box of 6 is priced at Dh110, and the box of 12 is priced at Dh189.

Dalion

Luxurious culinary boutique Dalion has created a visually stunning and delicious Valentine's Day collection to satisfy your tastebuds. Available to order at dalion.ae and Talabat till February 15, the Valentines collection includes the Chocolate Raspberry Heart Bar, Chocolate Raspberry Cake, Double Heart Cake (almond and chocolate flavour), Strawberry Shortcake, Lovely Strawberry Tart, Strawberry Pillow Love, and Raspberry Macaron. Treats in the collection start from Dh50.

Yamanote

Indulge in gastronomical celebrations this Valentine's Day with a handful of red desserts from Yamanote Atelier. The collection features Valentine-themed bakeries, cakes, and drinks filled with mouth-melting tastes and lip-smacking flavours. Treats starting from Dh20.