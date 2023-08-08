BTS Vocalist V to unveil solo album 'Layover'

The actor and his director father Rakesh Roshan shared untold stories from the film on its 20th anniversary
Vocalist V, a prominent member of the widely celebrated South Korean music phenomenon BTS, is all set to dazzle fans with his upcoming solo album titled Layover, scheduled for release on September 8.
The eagerly anticipated news was officially announced by BTS's management agency, BigHit Music, on the dedicated fan community platform, Weverse, on Tuesday.
"We are excited to share more details about the release of BTS member V's solo album Layover," the agency said in a statement.
Layover comprises a total of six tracks, with five core tracks accompanied by an additional bonus track. The tracks include Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and the poignant Slow Dancing (Piano Ver). This announcement closely follows BigHit Music's disclosure that BTS member Suga has commenced the military enlistment process, marking him as the third member of the septet to fulfil the mandatory military service obligation.
ALSO READ:
The actor and his director father Rakesh Roshan shared untold stories from the film on its 20th anniversary
The split was allegedly triggered by Millepied's affair with a 25-year-old climate activist
He was undergoing treatment for liver disease and pneumonia
The supermodel was diagnosed with the disease in 2012, along with her brother and mother
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is set to release on August 11
The film will mark the superstar's second release of 2023
Irish actor Conleth Hill revealed he was 'inconsolable' after he learned of his end in the popular show
Sutapa Sikdar also mentioned how Amitabh Bachchan was initially upset with the actor during the making of 'Piku'