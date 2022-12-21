Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer Willis announces pregnancy

Filming of the series is slated to begin in January
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor Rumer Willis is expecting her first child with partner, singer Derek Richard Thomas.
The 34-year-old actor, the eldest daughter of former Hollywood power couple Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday evening. Willis posted a series of black-and-white pictures showing off her baby bump and captioned the post with a seedling emoji.
They made their relationship Internet official earlier this year.
This will be the first grandchild for Bruce Willis and Moore, who divorced in 2000.
Earlier this year, Bruce Willis' family announced that the Die Hard star would be "stepping away" from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, which had affected his cognitive abilities.
