'Twister' sequel to release in 2024

The original film starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt was a hit when it was released in 1996

By PTI Published: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 12:11 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 1:00 PM

Twisters, directed by Lee Isaac Chung of Minari fame, will arrive in theatres on July 19, 2024.

The project, a follow-up to the 1996 blockbuster film Twister, is being developed by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

According to entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, Chung will direct the upcoming movie from a screenplay by Mark L Smith, who co-wrote the adapted screenplay of Alejandro G Inarritu's The Revenant.

Hollywood veteran Frank Marshall of The Kennedy/Marshall Company is attached to produce Twisters, which is being co-financed by Warner Bros.

The original Twister, starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, revolved around a separated storm-chasing couple who reunite to track the storm of the century in Oklahoma.

Directed by Jan De Bont, the film had made over $494 million at the international box office.

ALSO READ: