'Twister' sequel to release in 2024

Twisters, directed by Lee Isaac Chung of Minari fame, will arrive in theatres on July 19, 2024.
The project, a follow-up to the 1996 blockbuster film Twister, is being developed by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.
According to entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, Chung will direct the upcoming movie from a screenplay by Mark L Smith, who co-wrote the adapted screenplay of Alejandro G Inarritu's The Revenant.
Hollywood veteran Frank Marshall of The Kennedy/Marshall Company is attached to produce Twisters, which is being co-financed by Warner Bros.
The original Twister, starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, revolved around a separated storm-chasing couple who reunite to track the storm of the century in Oklahoma.
Directed by Jan De Bont, the film had made over $494 million at the international box office.
