Brahmastra 2 & 3 officially announced, director Ayan Mukerji reveals release dates

The filmmaker also announced a special project that he is set to direct

by Husain Rizvi Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 10:40 AM Last updated: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 11:20 AM

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has confirmed not one but two sequels for his 2022 fantasy drama Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in primary roles. The director took to social media to announce the release date of the next two parts in the Astraverse, a multiverse in development.

Revealing details about the sequels, the Astraverse, and his life, Ayan shared a note on Instagram which read: "The time has come - for some updates on the Brahmastra trilogy, the Astraverse, and my life! After absorbing all the love and the feedback on part 1... I have been focused on creating the vision for part two and part three - which I know will be bigger and more ambitious than part 1! I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmastra two and three! And...I have decided that we are going to make the two films... together! Allowing them to release closer together! I have a timeline in place to achieve this, which I am sharing with you all today!"

Ayan also shared the release dates of the two films, saying that he plans to release the sequels closer to each other in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Ayan further added, "I have another piece of news to share... The universe presented me with a very special opportunity recently - a very special movie - to step into and direct. What the movie is... more on that when the time is right. An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me... one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow! So, I have decided to take it up!! Opening myself up to all the positive energies in this universe so I can do my best and contribute to that one thing that matters most to me - Indian Cinema! Love and Light, Ayan."

The special project is speculated to be War 2 as reported by Variety. The American media outlet quoted a source, who said, “Aditya Chopra is choosing the captain of the ship for each YRF spy universe film strategically. Ayan has delivered big hits which appeals to all audience segments and has the pulse of Indian audiences. He has shown that he knows how to mount a film with a huge scale, which is essential for someone to direct War 2. Plus, he is a young filmmaker who can bring a different kind of newness to the spy universe. Ayan will have his unique take on how to make an epic action spectacle with War 2. Aditya Chopra trusts him to take the franchise forward.”

Coming back to Brahmastra, after Part 1's conclusion, fans started coming up with their own theories on Shiva's parents in the film. Many believe that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will play the respective roles, however, there has been no confirmation about the casting.

