Bollywood: Varun Dhawan gets UAE Golden Visa

The actor takes to social media to expresses his gratitude

By Web Desk Published: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 5:31 PM

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has joined the growing number of Indian celebrities who have been granted the UAE Golden Visa.

“Having shot multiple films here I can first-hand say the UAE is a great destination to film,” Varun said on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Very thankful to the UAE Government for giving me a Golden Visa.”

Many top India film personalities have got the UAE Golden Visa. They include Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Suniel Shetty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonu Nigam, Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor and his family including Janhvi, Arjun, Khushi and Anshula.

Dhawan, who debuted a decade ago in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, is waiting the release of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which will be released next June.