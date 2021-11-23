Bollywood: Varun Dhawan gets UAE Golden Visa

'A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey'
Entertainment5 days ago
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has joined the growing number of Indian celebrities who have been granted the UAE Golden Visa.
“Having shot multiple films here I can first-hand say the UAE is a great destination to film,” Varun said on Instagram on Tuesday.
“Very thankful to the UAE Government for giving me a Golden Visa.”
Also read:
Many top India film personalities have got the UAE Golden Visa. They include Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Suniel Shetty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonu Nigam, Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor and his family including Janhvi, Arjun, Khushi and Anshula.
Dhawan, who debuted a decade ago in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, is waiting the release of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which will be released next June.
'A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey'
Entertainment5 days ago
The actor took to Twitter insisting the video was a 'satire about the duality of two separate Indias that do different things'
Entertainment6 days ago
Tamil star Suriya plays the role of a real-life lawyer, who defended those facing caste-based discrimination.
Entertainment6 days ago
Actor claimed that Gandhi ‘never supported’ Bhagat Singh or Subhas Chandra Bose
Entertainment6 days ago
The concert will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre
Entertainment6 days ago
Couple named Ashley and Quentin got engaged during the ‘One Night Only’ event
Entertainment1 week ago
She danced with husband Reum, sister Nicky Hilton, brother Barron Hilton II, a host of social media influencers
Entertainment1 week ago
Senior actor underwent gastric surgery one and a half years ago due to which fell severely ill
Entertainment1 week ago