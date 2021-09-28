Singer Sonu Nigam gets UAE Golden Visa

Dubai - He is the latest celebrity to receive the honour.

By CT Report Published: Tue 28 Sep 2021, 7:48 PM

Famous Indian playback singing star Sonu Nigam today received the ten-year UAE Golden Visa.

Photo/Supplied

The move is part of the UAE’s immigration reform to attract investors, professionals, academicians, talented artistes who could enrich the UAE society and perhaps look to relocate to the UAE – one of the best places to live and work.

“I am grateful to the UAE Government for honouring me with the Golden Visa. From the time I came to Dubai for the first time in 1994, it has been a part of my growing up and also been a witness and catalyst to my artistic and professional journey. I have enormous respect for the Ruling family of Dubai for it is only because of their commitment to their people that Dubai has seen the kind of progress not a single country in the world can claim of in such a short span.

"Being given a Golden Visa for my favourite place, is nothing less than a beautiful honour to me. I look forward to contribute whatever I can to my best capacity to Dubai and it's people. My gratitude to the Dubai Government and Dubai Immigration and also my brother Mr Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group for making it so memorable and personal for me

“The Golden Visa will ease movement to and from the UAE and it is such a great initiative by the visionary leaders of a blessed country. I take this opportunity to say a big 'Thank You' to the UAE leadership.”

Sonu Nigam was accompanied by his friend, Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group.

Sajan said, “The awarding of the Golden Visa to Sonu Nigam comes as part of the UAE government’s vision to attract greater talents in the UAE and in the next few months we will see more and more artists, singers, poets, writers, journalists and academicians to receive the same. This will help the UAE to become a centre of art and culture and we look forward to welcome more such talents to the UAE.”