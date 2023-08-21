Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s bald look takes fans by surprise

Salman will be next seen in Tiger 3, which is slated for a Diwali 2023 release

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 21 Aug 2023, 11:59 AM Last updated: Mon 21 Aug 2023, 12:32 PM

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s latest avatar has become the talk of the town. The actor, on Sunday, was seen sporting an all-new bald look in Mumbai, India.

In the video, which was shared on Instagram, the actor, dressed in a black outfit, is seen stepping out of his car and greeting people. Salman, who is joined by his security, then makes his way inside the venue. For context, Salman was seen carrying a similar look in Satish Kaushik’s Tere Naam, which was released in 2003.

Salman's decision to revisit the hairstyle has fans excited. People have given a shout out to the actor for his bold choice in the comments section.

A user wrote, “How can someone look so good with a bald look?”

Some have declared that “Salman [Khan] will forever remain the most handsome Bollywood actor”.

A person said, “Still handsome bhaijaan and the best thing is confidence because in this stage when you are the biggest celebrity it’s not possible only Salman bhai can do this.”

“Salman Khan is giving full dedication towards his next film,” read a comment.

A few were quick to mention, “Tere Naam movie Radhe look.” The name of Salman’s character in the film was Radhe.

“Old Salman is back,” was the sentiment on social media.

For some, Salman’s all-new bald look reminded them of his character in the sports drama Sultan. The 2016 Ali Abbas Zafar directorial also featured Anushka Sharma in the lead role.

Salman will be next seen in Tiger 3, which is slated for a Diwali 2023 release. The film will hit the theatres on November 10. In India, Diwali will be observed on November 12. The actor will share the screen space with Katrina Kaif in the spy thriller. Salman’s Tiger made a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster release Pathaan.

ALSO READ: