'I was misguided': Actress Somy Ali on refusing to work with Suniel Shetty in the 90s

She apologised to the actor after 22 years

By CT Desk Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 10:58 AM

Actress Somy Ali has candidly discussed a past incident where she turned down an opportunity to work with Suniel Shetty, labelling him as a struggling actor. She clarified that these words didn't originate from her point of view and were the result of misguided advice she had received.

Somy, who had been romantically linked with Salman Khan previously, acknowledged that with hindsight, she recognised her error and took the initiative to apologise to Suniel after a span of 22 years.

In an interview with a media outlet, Somy was quoted as saying, “When I came to Bombay, I was living at a hotel without my parents and siblings. I was 17-year-old and was living all by myself. So the people guiding me were very wrong. Whatever they told me to say, I used to go ahead and say it. So because of this, there was a misunderstanding.”

Somy also mentioned that she was told by people around her to only work with 'big actors' at the time. She added, "I just want to say that whatever decision I took, it was based on the guidance I got at that time and I did not know a lot of people there. Suniel is a very good person. His heart is pure and he is very truthful. After 22 years, I want to fold my hands and apologise to him. I want to tell him that it was not my thought process and it was someone else who was guiding me."

