Bollywood star Disha Patani says she wanted to be an Air Force pilot, not actor

Patani recently featured on Harper's Bazaar India's cover

Instagram

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 11:31 AM

For someone who wanted to become an Indian Air Force pilot, but ended up being an actor, Disha Patani has done wonderfully well.

The Bollywood star told Harper’s Bazaar magazine in an interview: “Funnily, it was never my dream to become an actor. I wanted to be an Air Force pilot and was pursuing engineering. During college in Lucknow, one of my friends told me about a modelling contest that took all the winners to Mumbai. And who didn’t want to travel to Mumbai? I applied and ended up winning (in 2013).”

And since she could not attend her college while modelling, she decided to walk the ramp, becoming independent and not depending on her family.

She admitted that as a child she did not have many friends because “I was too shy to even have a conversation. I am still the same person, but much more confident. It’s hard for people to imagine that those in the film industry, which is otherwise so loud and boisterous, could be introverted.”

Disha featured on Harper’s Bazaar India's cover on Instagram on Wednesday and got more than 600,000 likes in hours.

ALSO READ:

The actress was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, in which she starred alongside Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. She has completed shooting for Dharma Productions Yodha, which also has Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The film will be released in November 2022.