Bollywood: Alia Bhatt, Sonu Sood are 2021's most tweeted stars

Sonu Sood emerged as the most tweeted male Bollywood stars in 2021, according to Twitter, overtaking Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.
And among the women actors, Alia Bhatt topped the list, followed by Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma.
However, in terms of the most popular Indian films, Bollywood was left way behind. Topping the list of most tweeted movies was Tamil film Master, starring Vijay, followed by Valimai (Ajith Kumar), Beast (Vijay), Jai Bhim (Suriya) and Vakeel Saab (Telugu, Pawan Kalyan).
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s update on resuming the shoot for 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' was the most quoted tweet of the year. “Taking off on this whole new journey of action and entertainment! Join us this Sankranthi! :) #SVPFirstNotice,” he tweeted on July 31.
Sonu emerged at the top as millions were impressed by his efforts to raise funds for humanitarian work during the Covid-19 pandemic.
One of the most trending topics during the year was the death of actor Siddharth Shukla, a 'Bigg Boss' favourite in September.
According to Twitter India, fans of Tamil and Telugu films dominated entertainment conversations on Twitter in 2021, as they have over the last two years
