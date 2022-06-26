Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for celebrating 30 years of his journey

Britney had cut ties with her family after the end of a nearly 14-year-long period of conservatorship
Entertainment1 day ago
Indian Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who completed 30 years of his journey in Bollywood, shared a social media post expressing gratitude for all the wishes he received on the occasion.
The ‘Raees’ actor, on Sunday evening, took to his Instagram handle and posted a mirror selfie along with the caption, “Thank u all for celebrating my 30 yrs with cakes & edits and all things nice. For me the best way to celebrate is to work round the clock today to create more entertainment. Love you all.”
In the picture posted by the superstar, he gave major ‘Don’ vibes as Shah Rukh was dressed in a classic black suit paired with a white shirt and patterned maroon cravat.
On Saturday, he surprised fans by going live on Instagram for the first time for an #AskSRK session where he answered questions from his fans directly. There Shah Rukh had stated that he feels that he’s too old for romantic roles now. “I feel, I am too old to do romantic films now. It is awkward at times,” he said.
Earlier the same day, the 56-year-old actor unveiled the first motion poster of his forthcoming film ‘Pathaan’, which left his fans excited. The movie, which also stars Deepika Padukone, is backed by Yash Raj Films and will release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
During the #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh had also shared that the team of ‘Pathaan’ might release its trailer in November or December.
Apart from ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh has several projects in the pipeline including ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’ among others.
ALSO READ:
Britney had cut ties with her family after the end of a nearly 14-year-long period of conservatorship
Entertainment1 day ago
The jury had announced its verdict on June 1, largely siding with Depp after a sensational trial
Entertainment1 day ago
The comedy drama starring Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor is out now in the UAE
Entertainment2 days ago
The comic actor was in Dubai earlier this month for a performance
Entertainment3 days ago
The Argentinian film is a psychological thriller that puts the Biblical “an eye for an eye” under the lens
Entertainment3 days ago
The graduates will showcase 12 intriguing couture collections
Entertainment3 days ago
The three-day event will showcase creativity, sustainability and technology in fashion
Entertainment3 days ago
The award-winning production will take place in November
Entertainment3 days ago