Bollywood: Arijit Singh track from Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' unveiled

Singer Arijit Singh has lent his amazing vocals to a new track Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi, from the upcoming Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.
“The agony of longing, the sweet pain of a love unrequited, the desire of making this moment last forever. The song that captures this everlasting emotion...,” a post read on Aamir Khan Productions’ Instagram handle.
Hyping the romantic track for the past couple of days, the makers had shared a BTS video, in which the film’s lead actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was heard referring to Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi as the “best song ever” and “song of the decade”.
The song has been trending on Twitter ever since it was released on Friday night.
Expressing love for the song, a social media user tweeted, “Such a soulful song. Best.”
“Listening to it on loop,” another commented.
Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of the widely successful 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Mona Singh is also a part of the film, which is scheduled to release on August 11.
