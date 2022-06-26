Bollywood: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur attend Rolling Stones concert

Kareena can be seen twinning with both Saif and Taimur in the same t-shirts with Rolling Stones logos

By ANI Published: Sun 26 Jun 2022, 2:55 PM Last updated: Sun 26 Jun 2022, 3:00 PM

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying her family vacation in London, and the Heroine star recently attended a rock concert by the British band The Rolling Stones with her son Taimur and husband Saif Ali Khan.

Bebo on Saturday uploaded a few pictures on Instagram, in which she can be seen posing with Taimur, in the first picture, the mother-son duo can be seen twinning in a black Rolling Stones t-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. Taimur was striking a fun pose into the camera with a funky hairstyle. Sharing the image, she wrote in the caption ‘and here we come” followed by starry-eyed emojis.

In the second picture, Kareena can be seen twinning with both Saif and Taimur in the same t-shirts with Rolling Stones logos. The couple donned a black leather jacket, whereas Taimur opted for a grey hoodie. She captioned it “The Rolling Stones baby” followed by heart-eyed emojis.

Kareena has been quite active on social media, dropping pics from her vacation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on August 11, 2022.