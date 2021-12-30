Bollywood: Rhea Kapoor tests Covid-19 positive; miffed over media reports

She and her husband Karan Boolani are isolating

Instagram/Rhea Kapoor

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 30 Dec 2021, 9:01 AM

Indian film producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor has 1.6 million followers on Instagram and 177,000 on Twitter and she feeds them with photographs and interesting titbits on a daily basis.

But she is upset with the media for reporting that she and husband Karan Boolani tested positive for Covid-19.

The producer took to her Instagram Stories and shared the health update, adding that she and her husband Karan Boolani are isolating.

"Yes I'm positive for covid in spite of being super careful,” she wrote.

“But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone's private health information is news or gossip. This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It's invasive and weird. My husband and I are isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions."

She said everything except chocolates taste bad and her head hurts.

And for her numerous followers on social media, she added, “For everyone reaching out to make sure we are ok, we are not too bad. Thanks for checking, we love you."

Rhea's diagnosis comes a couple of weeks after she hosted two house parties. Earlier this month, she had hosted friends Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and a few others for dinner.