Bollywood: Salman Khan confirms working with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Tiger 3', 'Pathan'

Mon 27 Dec 2021

The Khan fandom should brace themselves for a Bollywood blockbuster in 2022.

On his 56th birthday, Indian actor Salman Khan revealed that superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan' will release before his most-awaited film 'Tiger 3'.

The third part of the Tiger franchise, co-starring Katrina Kaif, is slated for a Christmas 2022 release. However, Salman said that SRK's movie would most likely release before his film.

Khan also confirmed that he and Shah Rukh would be doing cameo crossovers in each other’s films — ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Pathan’.

The actor said there is a possibility that he and his close friend might come together for a film, reports ANI.

“We will both be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ as well as in ‘Pathan’. Tiger will release by December next year. ‘Pathan’ may release before it, aur phir dono shayad saath aayenge (and then we may collaborate),” Salman said.

Salman hosted a star-studded birthday bash at his Panvel farmhouse and spoke about several of his upcoming films with the media.

The actor also confirmed that the follow-up of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ is being written by veteran screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote the first installment. He revealed that the sequel is tentatively titled ‘Pavanputra Bhaijaan’.

After these, Salman hinted that his next projects may be a sequel to the hit comedy ‘No Entry’ and another film titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

Salman will spend the next few days with his family at the farmhouse and then get back to shooting for 'Tiger 3'.