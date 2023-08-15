Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Alia Bhatt wanted to hide outside the sets to give Pooja a hug, says father Mahesh Bhatt

Season 2 of the reality show concluded on Monday with stars such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday gracing the finale

On Monday night, the spectacular finale of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 was broadcasted. Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner, beating participants Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve, securing the coveted trophy and a cash prize of Rs25 lakh (2.5 million).

The loved ones and companions of the finalists also conveyed touching messages, leading to an emotional moment for Pooja, who was deeply moved by her father Mahesh Bhatt's words.

Mahesh said, “I feel like I am standing outside your school, holding your water bottle. Everybody has sent lots of love. Alia has said she will hide outside the sets and she wants to hug you after the show. Shaheen also said something similar. Mom watches the show everyday, she is an addict. Sunny was going to be here but he had commitments so he could not come.” To which, Salman Khan said to Pooja, “So happy for you.” Deepak Tijori, Vikram Bhatt, and Soni Razdan also sent their good wishes.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 was also graced by the presence of Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Krushna Abhishek, Jimmy Shergill, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Prasanna.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 began its journey in June, featuring a diverse lineup of contestants including Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Aaliya Siddiqui, Puneet Superstar, Pooja Bhatt, Akanksha Puri, and Palak Purswani. Additionally, Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia entered as wild card entrants.

