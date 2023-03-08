Ayushmann Khurrana unveils 'Dream Girl 2' teaser with Ranbir's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' twist

The film also stars Ananya Panday and Paresh Rawal among others

By ANI Published: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 9:19 AM

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, on the occasion of Holi 2023, unveiled the new teaser of his upcoming comedy film Dream Girl 2.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared the teaser which he captioned, "Yeh lo, Holi ke saath @pooja___dreamgirl bhi aa gayi apna rang dikhane! #DreamGirl2 in cinemas on 7th July 2023 #7KoSaathMein."

The clip shows Ayushmann dressed up as a woman and also mimicking a female voice. However, his full face as Pooja is not shown. In the video, he can be heard speaking to actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The hilarious promo has left netizens excited.

Balaji Telefilms' Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the highly successful film, Dream Girl, which was released in 2019. The first instalment was a big hit at the box office.

Besides Ayushmann, the film stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz among others.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 7.