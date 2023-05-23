Around the UAE: Top things to do on May 24

From an immersive concert to a movie screening, there are many fun-filled activities to check out

Published: Tue 23 May 2023, 6:21 PM

The middle of the week is here. And while you wait for the weekend, we've come up with a list of fun-filled activities to try around the UAE.

Art and Music Night at TODA

Enjoy an immersive concert with Dubai-based cellist, pianist and double bassist Soren Lyng Hansen who is set to perform at Souk Madinat Jumeirah's Theatre of Digital Art. Visitors will be surrounded by stunning visuals and art work from the show From Monet to Kandinsky: Revolutionary Art. Tickets from Dh180, show starts from 8pm onwards.

Watch an award-winning film

Cinephiles can tune into the multi-award-winning film 2046, currently playing at Alserkal Avenue's Cinema Akil in Dubai. Japanese director Wong Kar-Wai explores the sci-fi in this romantic drama which focuses on a writer whose relationships inspire his new novel's plot. Tickets available for Dh56.50.

Watch Shakespeare's play

Amity University Dubai will bring William Shakespeare's most joyful and popular play, A Midsummer Night's Dream, to life in a live adaptation. The production will be held on a grand-scale, featuring a cast of over 25 talented student actors. The show will take place on Wednesday May 24 at Amity University Dubai’s auditorium from 2pm to 4pm and is open to the public.

Theatrics with dinner

Billionaire Dubai, Taj Hotel is hosting an electrifying experience with their A Shot of Adrenaline show featuring special acts by artists, singers, and dancers. One of the highlight of the show is the talented knife-throwing duo Blade2Blade. The team will treat visitors with their precision and skill with knives, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats. Visitors can also indulge in culinary offerings featuring Italian and new-Asian cuisines. Wednesday, from 9pm till late. Tickets from Dh600.

Check out the Fontana Circus Show

Enjoy the travelling water circus, Fontana, with your family and friends. As part of an intricate combination of choreography, art, and technology, Fontana will perform in a tailor-made, state-of-the-art aquatic theater inside a custom-designed circus tent at Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi. Tickets from Dh90. Doors open at 6.30pm