Around the UAE: Top things to do on March 15

The high-profile awards aims to raise awareness of environmental issues through celebrity involvement
Dubai Fashion Week
The ongoing Dubai Fashion Week in Dubai Design District is uniting the fashion scene in the city, further cementing the Emirate’s position as a global fashion capital. Tomorrow, the last day of the six-day event, will see the Women’s Couture Spring Summer 23 on display. Some of the key designers include Marmar Halim and Michael Cinco among others. The show starts from 7pm onwards. Register at dubaifashionweek.org.
La Perle by Dragone
Creative director for Cirque du Soleil and other globally famous shows Franco Dragone is running his masterpiece, La Perle by Dragone, at the performing arts theatre in Al Habtoor City, Dubai. The production follows the journey of a fisherwoman around the UAE looking for a lost pearl. Sixty-five world-class artists make up the show’s epic ensemble. Tickets to the show start from Dh259 and are available for purchase through Platinumlist.
Digital Art Workshop
Artist Jalal Luqman is in town to lead digital art workshops at Qasr al-Hosn, Abu Dhabi. The workshop on March 15 focuses on Digital Animation, Digital Painting, and Digital Collage and Photo Manipulation. From 6-8pm. Tickets are priced from Dh240.
Dance Performance
Michael Flatley’s troupe is set to showcase their Lord of the Dance routine to the Global Village Main Stage. The show on March 15, created, choreographed, and produced by the award-winning Irish-American star, sees a group of 23 talented artists showcasing signature dance numbers from their original production during the 25-minute act. Show is free with the Global Village entry ticket.
Jay Sean, Juggy D Live
British singer-songwriter Jay Sean and Indian-English singer Juggy D are performing together for the first time at V Hotel’s BLU Dubai, Al Habtoor City on March 15. The music will be provided by Tushar, Karan and Judwaaz. So get on with your best classy fits and prepare for a fun-filled experience at the popular nightlife venue.
The high-profile awards aims to raise awareness of environmental issues through celebrity involvement
The 'Elite Affair' event will take place on March 15
Actress reveals how she has had to hear 'tough comments' through her career
While RRR's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar for 'Best Original Song', 'The Elephant Whisperers' won in the Best Documentary Short film category
A-listers brought sparkle and glamour to the 95th Academy Awards
The film was nominated in nine categories this year, including best picture; only 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' with 11 nods, had more
He went from veiled to direct references to the incident that occurred at last year's edition
Transformative role in 'The Whale' revived his career that was once so bright