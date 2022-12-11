Around the UAE: Top things to do on December 12

From art exhibitions to winter camps, there's lots to do this Monday in town

By CT Desk Published: Sun 11 Dec 2022, 5:50 PM

Winter Tales

Head to Dubai Festival City Mall’s Winter Tales featuring all things Christmas. Visitors can check out Santa’s Workshop, Santa’s Grotto, North Pole’s mailboxes, Christmas-themed caricatures and a lot more. The mall has also launched its festive-themed IMAGINE show choreographed with lasers, lights, and fountain. Open until December 28 from 4-10pm on weekdays and 4pm-12am on weekends.

Art exhibition

Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown has launched an art exhibition with Lebanon-born award-winning contemporary artist Kristel Bechara. The showcase includes large-scale acrylic painting besides fragments that will be displayed as 25 limited edition digital prints and sold along with NFTs, all available until January 31, 2023.

Kids winter camp

Little ones can now join the Winter Activity Camp at EmiratesPadPro in Al Quoz, which includes several fun sports activities such as basketball, padbol, padel tennis, dodgeball and badminton, as well as creative activities that are designed to improve kids’ coordination, fitness, teamwork, attitude and self-confidence. Every Monday to Friday, from 9am till 2pm. The Winter Camp is available till December 30.

Festive Market and more

With Christmas around the corner, Global Village in Dubai will be home to Santa and his mischievous elves, toy soldiers, and gingerbread men. The venue will also host a Bauble market for festive gift shopping, numerous picture spots and seasonal performances, alongside a 21-metre-high festive tree. All this plus over 250 restaurants, cafes and street food options to choose from, for a festive refuel at the destination, best for family and friends. The festive season at Global Village will last until January 8, 2023.

Zero Degrees Room

This year, snow is coming to the desert as the incredible Zero Degrees Room has taken over Mamsha al Saadiyat as part of the Abu Dhabi Winter Shopping Season. The cube installation will be creating a realm of glistening white in the heart of the city, giving chill-seekers the opportunity to experience a snowy wonderland. The venue will also feature exciting pop-ups. Available till December 26.

Visit a ramen house

YUi Ramen House in Dubai Design District has reopened its doors with an all-new look and menu. The UAE’s first handmade ramen house has appointed Head Chef Masanori Ito, who will deliver his touch in Japanese flavours via a refreshed menu. Serving up ramen, bao, yakitori, agemono, gyoza and more, the menu presents a range of Japanese dishes. A new addition to its kitchen is its speciality yakitori grill that was flown in from Japan. Open for lunch and dinner from 12pm to 10.30pm, daily.