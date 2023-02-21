Around the UAE: Things to do on February 21

From a renowned play to a delicious bite by the waterfront, here are the top options for a Tuesday well spent

A scene from the play 'Nimrod'

By CT Desk Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 9:30 AM Last updated: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 9:37 AM

Wondering what to do this Tuesday? Whether it's arts and culture you're after, a new culinary experience, family outings or more, we have the perfect options lined up. Check them out here:

Watch a critically acclaimed play

Members of Sharjah Performing Arts Academy will be putting up the iconic play Nimrod for the second year in a row. Nimrod is written by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. Exploring the themes of power, purpose and language, the thought-provoking play provided audiences with an insight into the life of the historical figure Al-Nimrod (Nimrod) during immersive evenings of theatrical storytelling, music, dance, and drama. The shows will be taking place today and tomorrow at 8.30pm. Booking mandatory, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nimrod-tickets-538606575767

Experience the extravagant Venice Carnival

Billionaire Dubai is inviting guests to a Venice Carnival celebration of a lifetime in Dubai. Taking place every year, the Venice Carnival is one of the most famous celebrations in the world, drawing over three million people annually who come together in the city of love to soak up iconic views, admire extravagant costumes and masks, and become part of an electric atmosphere. Experience the same magic as you walk through the red velvet curtains at Billionaire Dubai into a grand celebration that should not be missed. Today, from 9pm onwards, Dh1000 minimum spend per person. To book, WhatsApp 056 678 3357.

Indulge in a bite over great views

Take a break from the hustle and bustle of your daily routine and head to Delizie Caffè Gourmet for a memorable Italian experience with great food and uninterrupted views over Marina skyline and Dubai Harbour. An extensive menu offers a selection of homemade croissants and mini pastries from the vetrinetta. Expect delicious breakfast items, salads, sandwiches, traditional ‘Pinsa’ dishes and more at this pet-friendly venue that is the perfect spot to enjoy a leisurely breakfast or lunch with friends and family.

Unwind in a VIP cabana

In the mood for a luxurious weekday beach experience? Nikki Beach Dubai is inviting guests to try one of their nine brand new VIP pool cabanas, each of which have their own temperature-controlled pool, relaxing daybed and green partition, and overlook the entire beach club. You can dine on an eclectic menu of light and fresh salads, sushi, ceviche, and grilled seafood either in the privacy of your cabana, or in the elegant bar and lounge area. On weekdays, the minimum spend is Dh4000 for up to 7 guests, and Dh5000 for up to 10 guests. Call 04 3766162.

Take your kids to Global Village

At the ongoing Wonderers Kids Fest, there’s excitement and adventure for all with fun-tastic board games including a life-size Pirate Battleship, giant Four-In-A-Row and an enormous Stack’Em to test your throwing skills. And to top it all, the super-sized Snakes & Ladders, so big in fact it holds the Guinness world record as the biggest in the world, is also back this season. All these games are free to play and there are prizes for the winners throughout the festival, taking place from 4pm-10pm till February 26.