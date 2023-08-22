AP Dhillon to venture into Bollywood?

The Punjabi rapper addressed his thoughts on being a part of the industry

Published: Tue 22 Aug 2023, 9:41 AM

AP Dhillon, the celebrated rapper-singer known for his hits like Brown Munde, has carved a niche for himself in the music industry over the course of 14 years. His highly anticipated docuseries, AP Dhillon: One of a Kind, recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video, showcasing his journey from Punjab to Canada and his rise in the music world. In a recent conversation with entertainment portal Film Companion, Dhillon addressed his thoughts on venturing into Bollywood.

During the interview, AP Dhillon, also known as Amritpal Singh Dhillon, was asked why he hadn't explored a career in Bollywood yet. He intriguingly shared that he's open to the idea and has been approached with several offers from the Hindi film industry. He emphasized that he isn't against the idea but wants to time it right.

"Maybe, If it is the right time, then I will do it for sure. I’m open to it, but I will do it when I feel the time is right. I have been asked to do tracks for so many films or give my tracks to movies. I don’t want to do this for now. I’m not against anything but I will do it whenever I feel that the time is right," AP Dhillon said.

During his visit to India, AP Dhillon also hosted a grand screening of his docuseries in Mumbai, attended by Bollywood stars like Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh. Interestingly, his rumoured partner, actress Banita Sandhu, was also present, sparking a buzz among netizens and fans.

