After 'Gully Boy', Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh shows support for new AP Dhillon docu-series

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram today to show his support for a new docu-series on popular Punjabi singer and rapper, AP Dhillon.
Singh took to Instagram to say, "We all love the music, but the magic behind the music has always been a mystery to most."
Promoting the series to audiences, he added, "The new docuseries 'AP Dhillon: First of a kind' on Prime Video gives insight into the rise of this enigmatic musical phenomenon. You know AP.... now, meet Amrit."
The 'Brown Munde' singer will be seen in a new light in the Amazon Prime series 'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind'. The singer recently went viral for a video that was posted by his rumoured girlfriend, Banita Sandhu.
In a preview that has been uploaded on YouTube, a glimpse into Amritpal Dhillon's life is seen. Among the most prolific artists of this generation, with six international No. 1 hits and more than a billion streams worldwide, Dhillon's new series will unravel his journey of becoming a self-made superstar and a global music icon.
