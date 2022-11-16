Actor Denise Richards and husband shot at in horrific road rage incident

The couple unharmed as bullet hits driver's side of vehicle

Reuters

By Web Desk Published: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 4:42 PM Last updated: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 4:57 PM

Hollywood actor Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers had a narrow escape when a man fired shots at them during a road rage incident on Monday, according to TMZ.

The incident took place when the couple were heading to a film and TV studio. Aaron, who was driving the car was trying to find a parking space when the driver behind them got irritated. He started shouting at them, following which he fired a shot at them.

Luckily, the bullet hit the (driver's) side of vehicle and no one was injured, the report said. Someone from the studio spotted the bullet hole and called 911.

The Los Angeles Police said it is investigating the case.