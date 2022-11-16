Actor Denise Richards and husband shot at in horrific road rage incident

Krishna, a Padma Bhushan awardee, passed away on Tuesday
Hollywood actor Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers had a narrow escape when a man fired shots at them during a road rage incident on Monday, according to TMZ.
The incident took place when the couple were heading to a film and TV studio. Aaron, who was driving the car was trying to find a parking space when the driver behind them got irritated. He started shouting at them, following which he fired a shot at them.
Luckily, the bullet hit the (driver's) side of vehicle and no one was injured, the report said. Someone from the studio spotted the bullet hole and called 911.
The Los Angeles Police said it is investigating the case.
Krishna, a Padma Bhushan awardee, passed away on Tuesday
He visited Deepika's office with flowers and chocolates
The iconic singer, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame just this month, has also founded a number of charities like the Dollywood Foundation
He noted that this was perhaps the first hiatus he was taking in his 35-year-long career
She received the annual Morton E. Ruderman Award
He was best-known for his long-running role on 'Days of Our Lives'
She also spoke about the possibility of shooting Season 4 in the city
The Bollywood actor's film '83' is all set to be screened in Indian sign language