Aamir Khan's daughter Ira to marry her fiancé in January 2024?

Actress Ridhi Dogra shared a touching anecdote from the set
Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter, Ira Khan, frequently shares pictures with her fiancé, Nupur Shikhare, on social media. According to recent reports, the couple is gearing up to exchange vows.
As per E-Times, Ira Khan and Nupur are considering January 3, 2024, as their wedding date. Allegedly, their wedding will span three days, with close family and friends in attendance. There are also speculations of a grand royal wedding taking place in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
Though, the facts from the report have not yet been verified, these are the speculated dates for the event.
Nupur's proposal to Ira took place during a triathlon event in September 2022. He presented a ring and went down on one knee to propose, a heartwarming moment that Ira shared on her social media platform, announcing their engagement surprise to the world.
ALSO READ:
Actress Ridhi Dogra shared a touching anecdote from the set
The actor expresses gratitude to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for assuming the majority of parenting duties, enabling him to concentrate on his work
The 'Sholay' actor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for kidney-related issues last week
The veteran actor recently inaugurated a school library in his hometown to honour his father's legacy
The Japanese artiste's show will take place on September 24
The play, by Amy Herzog, is about a mother caring for a chronically ill child
Kanwal Cheema, a Pakistani entrepreneur, has found her Instagram comment section filled with comparisons to the Bollywood actor
The musicians got candid and highlighted the mental and emotional toll of their demanding schedules