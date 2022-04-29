UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for May 2022 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month

By Web Desk Published: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 10:48 AM Last updated: Fri 29 Apr 2022, 10:54 AM

The UAE fuel price committee on April 29 announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of May 2022.

Starting May 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.66 a litre, compared to Dh3.74 the previous month.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.55 per litre, compared to Dh3.62 in April.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.48 a litre, compared to Dh3.55 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh4.08 a litre compared to Dh4.02 in April.

