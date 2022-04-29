UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for May 2022 announced

Once operational, the four Units of the Barakah Plant will produce up to a quarter of the UAE’s electricity
The UAE fuel price committee on April 29 announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of May 2022.
Starting May 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.66 a litre, compared to Dh3.74 the previous month.
Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.55 per litre, compared to Dh3.62 in April.
E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.48 a litre, compared to Dh3.55 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh4.08 a litre compared to Dh4.02 in April.
