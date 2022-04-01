UAE petrol prices increase by 50 fils for April: How much it will cost to get a full tank

Germany and the Netherlands say the EU is dependent on Russian oil and gas and could not cut itself off right now
Energy1 week ago
Petrol prices in the UAE have increased by 50 fils per litre for April 2022, as compared to the previous month. This comes a month after prices rose above the Dh3-per-litre mark for the first time for March since the country liberalised oil prices in August 2015.
Here are the latest petrol prices for April:
|Category
|Price per litre (April)
|Price per litre (March)
|Difference
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh3.74
|Dh3.23
|+ 51 fils
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh3.62
|Dh3.12
|+ 50 fils
|E-Plus 91 petrol
|Dh3.55
|Dh3.05
|+ 50 fils
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in April will cost you around Dh30 more than it did in March.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up, as compared to last month.
Compact cars
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (April)
|Full tank cost (March)
|Super 98
|Dh190.74
|Dh164.73
|Special 95
|Dh184.62
|Dh159.12
|E-plus
|Dh181.05
|Dh155.55
Sedan
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (April)
|Full tank cost (March)
|Super 98
|Dh231.88
|Dh200.26
|Special 95
|Dh224.44
|Dh193.44
|E-plus
|Dh220.1
|Dh189.1
SUV
Average fuel tank capacity: 74
|Category
|Full tank cost (April)
|Full tank cost (March)
|Super 98
|Dh276.76
|Dh239.02
|Special 95
|Dh267.88
|Dh230.88
|E-plus
|Dh262.7
|Dh225.7
The Ministry of Energy adjusts fuel prices in the UAE in the last week of every month. According to the government, the UAE liberalised fuel prices to help rationalise fuel consumption and encourage the use of public transport in the long run and incentivise the use of alternative fuels.
