UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for April 2022 announced

Published: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 10:35 PM Last updated: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 10:39 PM

The UAE fuel price committee on Thursday announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of April 2022.

Starting April 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.74 a litre, compared to Dh3.23 the previous month.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.62 per litre, compared to Dh3.12 in March.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.55 a litre, compared to Dh3.05 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh4.02 a litre compared to Dh3.19 in March.

