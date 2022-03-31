UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for April 2022 announced

Saudi Arabia says it’s not responsible for any oil shortage from Houthi attacks; Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said crude prices could reach $300 a barrel
Energy1 week ago
The UAE fuel price committee on Thursday announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of April 2022.
Starting April 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.74 a litre, compared to Dh3.23 the previous month.
Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.62 per litre, compared to Dh3.12 in March.
E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.55 a litre, compared to Dh3.05 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh4.02 a litre compared to Dh3.19 in March.
ALSO READ:
