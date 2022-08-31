Fuel prices announced in Qatar; almost all rates remain unchanged for last 4 months

White House has been pressing the group to step up production to tame prices
Qatar, on Wednesday (August 31), announced gasoline and diesel prices for the month of September 2022.
Starting September 1, premium petrol to cost more for residents, and the rate is set at QAR1.95 a litre, compared to QAR1.90 in August.
Gasoline Super rates remain the same as in August and will cost motorists QAR2.10 per litre.
Diesel prices also remain unchanged and will cost QAR2.05 a litre.
Almost all fuel prices in Qatar have remained the same for the last four months.
The UAE will announce retail fuel prices for the month of September today. Over the last few months, the UAE’s fuel price committee has been announcing revised rates on the last day of each month.
Retail fuel prices were hiked in June and July as oil prices spiked but reduced in August. Petrol prices crossed Dh4 per litre for the first time in June and reached a peak in July. For August, the government slashed fuel prices by 60 fils per litre.
ALSO READ:
White House has been pressing the group to step up production to tame prices
They share their tips for increasing time between refills
Costs have been slashed by up to 60 fils per litre
Following two consecutive months of hikes, oil cost in the Emirates reached an all-time high in July
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month
Utility company to automate notifications to customers in the event of a potential water leak on their premises
Petrol costs in the country have been raised for the last two consecutive months
High energy prices are already threatening to cause a recession in Europe through record inflation