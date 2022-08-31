Fuel prices announced in Qatar; almost all rates remain unchanged for last 4 months

Premium petrol to cost more for motorists in September 2022

Qatar, on Wednesday (August 31), announced gasoline and diesel prices for the month of September 2022.

Starting September 1, premium petrol to cost more for residents, and the rate is set at QAR1.95 a litre, compared to QAR1.90 in August.

Gasoline Super rates remain the same as in August and will cost motorists QAR2.10 per litre.

Diesel prices also remain unchanged and will cost QAR2.05 a litre.

Almost all fuel prices in Qatar have remained the same for the last four months.

