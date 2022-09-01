UAE petrol prices fall in September: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Costs have been slashed by up to 62 fils per litre

The UAE on Wednesday (August 31) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of September. The fuel price committee slashed the rates by 62 fils per litre in line with the drop in global rates.

This is the second consecutive month that the UAE has decreased the retail fuel prices. In August, the prices were slashed by 60 fils per litre.

Here are the latest petrol prices for September:

Category Price per litre (September) Price per litre (August) Difference Super 98 petrol 3.41 4.03 -62 fils Special 95 petrol 3.30 3.92 -62 fils E-plus 91 petrol 3.22 3.84 -62 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in September will cost you between Dh31.62 and Dh45.88 less than it did in August.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up, as compared to last month.

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (September) Full tank cost (August) Super 98 petrol 173.91 205.53 Special 95 petrol 168.3 199.92 E-plus 91 petrol 164.22 195.84

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost (September) Full tank cost (August) Super 98 petrol 211.42 249.86 Special 95 petrol 204.6 243.04 E-plus 91 petrol 199.64 238.08

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Category Full tank cost (September) Full tank cost (August) Super 98 petrol 252.34 298.22 Special 95 petrol 244.2 290.08 E-plus 91 petrol 238.28 284.16

The Ministry of Energy adjusts fuel prices in the UAE in the last week of every month. According to the government, the UAE liberalised fuel prices to help rationalise consumption and encourage the use of public transport in the long run and incentivise the use of alternatives.