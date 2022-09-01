UAE petrol prices fall in September: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Company implementing all options to ensure uninterrupted export of Murban crude oil
The UAE on Wednesday (August 31) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of September. The fuel price committee slashed the rates by 62 fils per litre in line with the drop in global rates.
This is the second consecutive month that the UAE has decreased the retail fuel prices. In August, the prices were slashed by 60 fils per litre.
Here are the latest petrol prices for September:
|Category
|Price per litre (September)
|Price per litre (August)
|Difference
|Super 98 petrol
|3.41
|4.03
|-62 fils
|Special 95 petrol
|3.30
|3.92
|-62 fils
|E-plus 91 petrol
|3.22
|3.84
|-62 fils
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in September will cost you between Dh31.62 and Dh45.88 less than it did in August.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up, as compared to last month.
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (September)
|Full tank cost (August)
|Super 98 petrol
|173.91
|205.53
|Special 95 petrol
|168.3
|199.92
|E-plus 91 petrol
|164.22
|195.84
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (September)
|Full tank cost (August)
|Super 98 petrol
|211.42
|249.86
|Special 95 petrol
|204.6
|243.04
|E-plus 91 petrol
|199.64
|238.08
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (September)
|Full tank cost (August)
|Super 98 petrol
|252.34
|298.22
|Special 95 petrol
|244.2
|290.08
|E-plus 91 petrol
|238.28
|284.16
ALSO READ:
The Ministry of Energy adjusts fuel prices in the UAE in the last week of every month. According to the government, the UAE liberalised fuel prices to help rationalise consumption and encourage the use of public transport in the long run and incentivise the use of alternatives.
Company implementing all options to ensure uninterrupted export of Murban crude oil
The country will host the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties next year
White House has been pressing the group to step up production to tame prices
They share their tips for increasing time between refills
Costs have been slashed by up to 60 fils per litre
Following two consecutive months of hikes, oil cost in the Emirates reached an all-time high in July
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month
Utility company to automate notifications to customers in the event of a potential water leak on their premises