UAE: Mother, two-month-old baby rescued after fire engulfs villa

Rescue team carried out the mission in the Riffa area

Image used for illustrative purpose.

By A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 8:44 PM Last updated: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 8:51 PM

A woman and her two-month-old baby were rescued after a fire broke out in their villa in Fujairah.

Lt.-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior took to Twitter to congratulate the team that carried out the rescue mission in the Riffa area.

He said the civil defence team had dealt with two emergency incidents quickly.

As reported by Khaleej Times, the civil defence team had rescued a six-year-old who fell into a 15-metre well in Wasit.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com

ALSO READ: