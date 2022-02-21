UAE: Mother, two-month-old baby rescued after fire engulfs villa

Country is taking all necessary measures to protect the state and its territory
A woman and her two-month-old baby were rescued after a fire broke out in their villa in Fujairah.
Lt.-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior took to Twitter to congratulate the team that carried out the rescue mission in the Riffa area.
He said the civil defence team had dealt with two emergency incidents quickly.
As reported by Khaleej Times, the civil defence team had rescued a six-year-old who fell into a 15-metre well in Wasit.
