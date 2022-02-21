UAE: 6-year-old girl falls into 15-metre well, rescued

Country is taking all necessary measures to protect the state and its territory
A six-year-old girl was rescued after she fell into a 15-metre-deep well, the UAE’s Minister of Interior has said.
Taking to Twitter, Lt.-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked the Civil Defence team in Dibba Al Fujairah for rescuing the girl in Wasit.
A video that the Ministry of Interior shared shows a civil defence personnel descending into a narrow well. He emerges minutes later, with the girl.
The video then cuts into a shot of the smiling girl receiving treatment.
Sheikh Saif is also seen visiting the girl at the hospital and enquiring after her health.
