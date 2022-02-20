Two killed, 11 injured in accident on Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road

The Ministry of Defence said the platform for ballistic missile launch at Al Jawf in Yemen was destroyed at 12.50am
Two people were killed and 11 others were injured when a bus collided with another vehicle in the Ramah area on Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road.
The Abu Dhabi Police said that all the victims were of Asian nationalities.
Lt-Col Saif Naif Al Ameri, deputy director of the Traffic Department in Al Ain, said that preliminary investigations showed that the accident was resulted from speeding, sudden change of lanes, inattentiveness and tailgating.
The police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence patrols, ambulances rushed to the scene after being notified about the accident and transferred all the injured persons to Tawam Hospital and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City.
The traffic police in Al Ain urged motorists and all other road users to abide by traffic rules, warning that sudden change of lanes was very dangerous and caused horrible accidents.
Drivers have also been urged to pay attention while behind the wheels, refrain from speeding, keep enough safe distance between vehicles and to use indicators when changing lanes.
