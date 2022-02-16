Bus crash kills 10, leaves dozens injured in Sudan

Accident likely to have been caused by speeding which led to a collision.

By AFP Published: Wed 16 Feb 2022, 8:31 PM

A bus crash on a highway in central Sudan on Wednesday killed at least 10 people and left dozens injured, authorities said.

The accident involved two buses and took place in the district of Bara in North Kordofan state.

"Ten people were killed and 30 others injured, some severely, as a result of a traffic accident... in the Bara area," police said in a statement.

The accident was likely to have been caused by speeding which led to a collision, causing one of the buses to overturn, they added.

Sudan has long suffered from a poorly maintained road network and infrastructure, which according to the United Nations is due to a worsening economic crisis.

The latest figures from the World Health Organization and World Bank show that road traffic fatalities in Sudan stood at about 10,000 annually between 2016 and 2019.

The country's economic crisis was exacerbated by last year's military coup led by general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.