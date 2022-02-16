Bus crash kills 10, leaves dozens injured in Sudan

The coup in Burkina Faso was the fourth in the region in 18 months
Africa2 weeks ago
A bus crash on a highway in central Sudan on Wednesday killed at least 10 people and left dozens injured, authorities said.
The accident involved two buses and took place in the district of Bara in North Kordofan state.
"Ten people were killed and 30 others injured, some severely, as a result of a traffic accident... in the Bara area," police said in a statement.
The accident was likely to have been caused by speeding which led to a collision, causing one of the buses to overturn, they added.
Sudan has long suffered from a poorly maintained road network and infrastructure, which according to the United Nations is due to a worsening economic crisis.
The latest figures from the World Health Organization and World Bank show that road traffic fatalities in Sudan stood at about 10,000 annually between 2016 and 2019.
The country's economic crisis was exacerbated by last year's military coup led by general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
The coup in Burkina Faso was the fourth in the region in 18 months
Africa2 weeks ago
This brings to 53 the total number of combat deaths suffered by French forces since they first deployed troops to Mali nine years ago
Africa3 weeks ago
Incident took place when a gang of thugs armed with knives attacked people at the ceremony.
Africa3 weeks ago
One witness said he had seen 'human body parts strewn across the area'
Africa1 month ago
The accused has been sent to a psychiatric hospital for a month for assessment
Africa1 month ago
Officials contact parties to look for way forward, army raises no objections
Africa1 month ago
Scientists suspect that climate change is the cause of worsening floods and droughts along the country’s eastern coastline
Africa1 month ago
Demonstrations in Khartoum keep up pressure on military following takeover 11 weeks ago
Africa1 month ago