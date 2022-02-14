The attack did not result in any losses, as the remnants of the ballistic missile fell outside the populated areas
The National Center for Search and Rescue carried out a rescue operation on Sunday in coordination with the Kalba Police for a Lebanese mountain climber.
Authorities carried out a medical evacuation mission for a Lebanese mountain climber who had injured himself after falling from the mountains.
Kalba Police Operations Room had received a report about a person with a leg injury after a fall in Wadi Al Hilu's mountainous area.
The operations room team of the National Search and Rescue Center dispatched a helicopter to follow up on the report and locate the person.
The team successfully evacuated the injured Lebanese and transferred him to Sharjah's Kalba Hospital for necessary treatment, while ensuring and taking into account the precautionary measures related to Covid-19.
