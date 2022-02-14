UAE: Man injures leg after fall from mountain, rescued by authorities

He has been transferred to a hospital for necessary treatment.

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 14 Feb 2022, 7:31 AM Last updated: Mon 14 Feb 2022, 7:32 AM

The National Center for Search and Rescue carried out a rescue operation on Sunday in coordination with the Kalba Police for a Lebanese mountain climber.

Authorities carried out a medical evacuation mission for a Lebanese mountain climber who had injured himself after falling from the mountains.

Kalba Police Operations Room had received a report about a person with a leg injury after a fall in Wadi Al Hilu's mountainous area.

The operations room team of the National Search and Rescue Center dispatched a helicopter to follow up on the report and locate the person.

The team successfully evacuated the injured Lebanese and transferred him to Sharjah's Kalba Hospital for necessary treatment, while ensuring and taking into account the precautionary measures related to Covid-19.