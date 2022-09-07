UAE: Fire breaks out in a residential building in Dubai

Look: UAE military vehicles roll down city streets, transport rescued residents to safety
870 stranded people rescued so far and no deaths or serious injuries recorded
A fire has been reported in a residential building in Barsha Heights on Wednesday night. The Dubai Civil Defence responded to the emergency immediately and brought the blaze under control.
Authorities evacuated all the residents from the building safely and no casualties were reported in the incident, according to a tweet by the Dubai Media Office.
Photos and videos of the exterior of the building in flames were shared on social media.
14 people airlifted from dangerous areas and taken to safer places
No deaths or serious injuries were recorded, a top official said
Roads leading to Khorfakkan, Kalba temporarily closed
Officials wade through thigh-high floodwaters to bring people to safety
At one point, there were over 200 people stranded in and around a petrol station
A video shows the treacherous conditions under which rescuers worked
Civil Defence, firefighters reach the spot within 6 minutes