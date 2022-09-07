UAE: Fire breaks out in a residential building in Dubai

All residents safely evacuated by Civil Defence team

By Web Desk Published: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 11:05 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 11:19 PM

A fire has been reported in a residential building in Barsha Heights on Wednesday night. The Dubai Civil Defence responded to the emergency immediately and brought the blaze under control.

Authorities evacuated all the residents from the building safely and no casualties were reported in the incident, according to a tweet by the Dubai Media Office.

Photos and videos of the exterior of the building in flames were shared on social media.

