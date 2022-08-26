Massive fire breaks out in Dubai

The circular is in line with a 2018 resolution to help parents be part of their children's school activities
A massive fire has broken out in Dubai.
Eyewitnesses report thick black clouds of smoke from around the Creek area.
Several residents have taken to social media to share videos and images of the blaze.
More to follow
The circular is in line with a 2018 resolution to help parents be part of their children's school activities
Hospitals, clinics offer testing services for as low as Dh40
Motorists urged to give way to police units
Judicial agreements with US, Russia, Netherlands, Denmark, and Italy signed
Both leaders discuss ties and enhancing cooperation
Speed is the top priority for today’s generation, warns Head of Freshworks
She hopes her work will inspire others to find their own passion and try uncharted territories
Programmes aim to qualify and train prisoners and also assist them with jobs once they serve their term