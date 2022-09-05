Dubai: Vehicle on fire on Sheikh Zayed Road

Authorities ask motorists to exercise caution

By Web Desk Published: Mon 5 Sep 2022, 4:30 PM

Dubai Police tweeted on Monday that a vehicle caught fire on Sheikh Zayed Road.

The tweet says that the vehicle is located in the direction of traffic heading towards Dubai World Trade Centre.

Authorities ask motorists to exercise caution around the Oasis Centre area where the vehicle is ablaze.

More to follow