UAE: 70-year-old airlifted from cruise ship after falling ill

The National Search and Rescue Centre said it evacuated the man from the ship near Zirku Island.

Published: Wed 19 Jan 2022, 2:18 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Jan 2022, 2:21 PM

A man in his 70s, who fell ill on a cruise ship, has been airlifted to a hospital in Abu Dhabi.

The National Search and Rescue Centre said it evacuated the man from the ship near Zirku Island after reports on his ailing condition.

The centre received a report from the captain of Costa Firenze about the man’s condition. An aircraft was dispatched to the scene to transfer the man from the ship to Al Ruwais Hospital.