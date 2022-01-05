UAE: Police rescue four women lost in mountain due to darkness

The mild weather makes it the perfect time to find hidden treasures at the country's bazaars
UAE1 day ago
Four women had to be rescued from the mountains of Ras Al Khaimah after they had gotten lost while hiking in Naqab Valley.
Three Emiratis women and an Arab resident, aged 25 and 37 years, lost their way in the rugged area on Tuesday evening due to low visibility.
Ras Al Khaimah police sprung into action after the Operations Room received a report at about 7:15pm.
Brigadier General Mohammed Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of the Civil Defense Department in Ras Al Khaimah, explained that the team received a call from a young woman stating that she and her three friends were lost in the Naqab Valley while on a hiking trail.
A specialised search team moved from Digdaga Center and began combing the area on foot for the four women.
The search and rescue operation continued for two hours until they were found in good health.
ALSO READ:
Brigadier General Al Zaabi called on mountain hikers to be careful and advised them not to trek when it’s getting dark for their safety.
The hikers risk falling or getting injured due to poor light, especially in the rugged mountainous areas.
The mild weather makes it the perfect time to find hidden treasures at the country's bazaars
UAE1 day ago
Another expatriate from India went home with the Dh2 million prize
UAE1 day ago
The move comes under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed as part of the emirate's Urban Plan 2040
UAE1 day ago
Few private companies granted employees the flexibility to work from home with the new surge of Covid-19 cases
UAE1 day ago
Teachers have been given refresher training in safeguarding, expectations, and using the platforms during full-time online learning
UAE1 day ago
Instead of hosting lavish celebrations or receptions, the Dubai Ruler uses the occasion to honour certain segments of society or exceptional people
UAE1 day ago
Beeah staff described the recovery as a needle in a haystack situation
UAE1 day ago
The artwork, developed by the Ministry of Interior, shows the man of the nation
UAE1 day ago