UAE: Police rescue four women lost in mountain due to darkness

The search operation continued for two hours

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 7:30 AM Last updated: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 8:23 AM

Four women had to be rescued from the mountains of Ras Al Khaimah after they had gotten lost while hiking in Naqab Valley.

Three Emiratis women and an Arab resident, aged 25 and 37 years, lost their way in the rugged area on Tuesday evening due to low visibility.

Ras Al Khaimah police sprung into action after the Operations Room received a report at about 7:15pm.

Brigadier General Mohammed Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of the Civil Defense Department in Ras Al Khaimah, explained that the team received a call from a young woman stating that she and her three friends were lost in the Naqab Valley while on a hiking trail.

A specialised search team moved from Digdaga Center and began combing the area on foot for the four women.

The search and rescue operation continued for two hours until they were found in good health.

Brigadier General Al Zaabi called on mountain hikers to be careful and advised them not to trek when it’s getting dark for their safety.

The hikers risk falling or getting injured due to poor light, especially in the rugged mountainous areas.