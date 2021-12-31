UAE: 4 injured in desert accident, airlifted to hospital

The driver escaped unhurt as he left the vehicle when he saw smoke emanating from the SUV.
Emergencies5 months ago
Four people were injured after a motorbike and a vehicle crashed in a desert in Abu Dhabi.
The injured were aged between 14 and 35, the Abu Dhabi Police said.
The nature of the injuries were said to be “light to moderate”. They were airlifted from the desert in Al Dhafra to the Zayed Hospital.
A top official urged residents to pay attention while driving and not to get carried away while practising their hobbies.
ALSO READ:
Colonel Hamdan Seif Mansouri, Director of Al-Zafra area Police Directorate of the Criminal Security Sector of Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department and support team were on the site after the 'Operations Room' received information of the incident.
The driver escaped unhurt as he left the vehicle when he saw smoke emanating from the SUV.
Emergencies5 months ago
A nurse on the beach spent nearly an hour trying to save him.
Emergencies5 months ago
She was rushed to the hospital immediately, and has now recovered.
Emergencies5 months ago
The police did not find any identity documents on the body.
Emergencies5 months ago
Dubai Police handle over 1.2 million calls in 3 months
Emergencies5 months ago
No deaths or injuries were reported.
Emergencies5 months ago
He recalled being ‘fearful’ but he also called it a ‘wonderful’ incident.
Emergencies5 months ago
The police have launched an investigation into the incident.
Emergencies5 months ago