UAE: 4 injured in desert accident, airlifted to hospital

The injured were aged between 14 and 35

Photo: Abu Dhabi Police

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 31 Dec 2021, 8:59 PM Last updated: Fri 31 Dec 2021, 9:06 PM

Four people were injured after a motorbike and a vehicle crashed in a desert in Abu Dhabi.

The injured were aged between 14 and 35, the Abu Dhabi Police said.

The nature of the injuries were said to be “light to moderate”. They were airlifted from the desert in Al Dhafra to the Zayed Hospital.

A top official urged residents to pay attention while driving and not to get carried away while practising their hobbies.

ALSO READ:

Colonel Hamdan Seif Mansouri, Director of Al-Zafra area Police Directorate of the Criminal Security Sector of Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department and support team were on the site after the 'Operations Room' received information of the incident.