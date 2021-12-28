New UAE weekend: Revised timings announced for ban on heavy vehicle movement

The country will transition into a 4.5-day workweek from the new year

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 6:10 PM Last updated: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 6:11 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police have announced updated peak hour timings, when trucks and buses are banned from plying on all roads in the Emirate.

The timings were updated in line with the UAE’s shift to a shorter workweek from January 1, 2022.

Colonel Mohammed Dahhi Al Hamiri, director of the Traffic and Patrol Directorate, said the peak hours are applicable Monday to Friday: 6.30am to 9am; and 3pm to 6pm in Abu Dhabi city; and 6.30am to 8.30am; and 2pm to 4pm in Al Ain.

He reminded heavy vehicle drivers about the fine for plying on the roads during peak hours: Dh1,000 fine and four black points.

The UAE will transition into a 4.5-day workweek from the new year, with Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend.

