New UAE weekend: Revised timings announced for ban on heavy vehicle movement

Txai is operated with the highest safety and security standards, including cameras and sensors
Transport1 week ago
The Abu Dhabi Police have announced updated peak hour timings, when trucks and buses are banned from plying on all roads in the Emirate.
The timings were updated in line with the UAE’s shift to a shorter workweek from January 1, 2022.
Colonel Mohammed Dahhi Al Hamiri, director of the Traffic and Patrol Directorate, said the peak hours are applicable Monday to Friday: 6.30am to 9am; and 3pm to 6pm in Abu Dhabi city; and 6.30am to 8.30am; and 2pm to 4pm in Al Ain.
He reminded heavy vehicle drivers about the fine for plying on the roads during peak hours: Dh1,000 fine and four black points.
The UAE will transition into a 4.5-day workweek from the new year, with Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend.
ALSO READ:
Txai is operated with the highest safety and security standards, including cameras and sensors
Transport1 week ago
The discount scheme is valid until January 31, 2022
Transport1 week ago
The Vehicle Rental Section of the Transport Authority has organized this service within the luxury vehicle rental services.
Transport2 weeks ago
Driverless cabs are picking up and dropping off customers at nine pre-determined spots on Yas Island
Transport2 weeks ago
RTA plans to expand the tracks to include specific residential areas and 23 new districts in phase II
Transport2 weeks ago
The buses can cover 95km after a single charge
Transport2 weeks ago
Police have advised motorists to remain cautious in the busy area
Transport2 weeks ago
The sale of number plates is subject to a 5% VAT.
Transport3 weeks ago